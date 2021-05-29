UCNick Hit With Sexual Harassment Allegations From Fellow TikToker Brandy Renee

It's the rule of social media influencer-dom: If you start to get some clout or a large following, it's only a matter of time before something from your past (or present) emerges to threaten whatever momentum you've built. It goes beyond just lamenting "cancel culture" in general, and there are some allegations levied against folks that are more serious than others, like the ones at the center of UCNick's TikTok drama.

UcNick's TikTok drama resulted in him disabling his social media accounts.

Prior to going offline, UCNick (Nick Ray) amassed a fairly sizable TikTok following with some 3 million users checking out his short video clips. He also had a devoted fanbase on Instagram, where he was extremely active as well — but those accounts are, as of this writing, inaccessible. Right before his accounts were disabled, fellow TikToker Brandy Renee accused UCNick of sexually harassing her.

Shortly after Renee came forward and her accusations against UCNick went public, several other women went online to accuse the e-personality of wrongdoing. UCNick immediately responded to Brandy's accusations, stating that everything she said was true, however, the conversations he had with her were consensual.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

Nick even went on to say that he showed the conversations with members of his family asking their opinion on whether or not it was harassment or consensual convos and they told him that they appeared consensual. He went online to express regret for his behavior anyway — but it seemed like people weren't really having it and he received a ton of backlash for his apology apparently not being up to snuff for some.

Article continues below advertisement

Tw: Sexual Harassment

.

.

.

The fact that Nick Ray (ucnick_) HAS admitted to all of the claims that women have came forward about and his fans are STILL saying that they dont believe it and he didnt do anything wrong. Stop blindly following creators. Stop telling — Ally (@911seaveystead) May 28, 2021 Source: Twitter

shoutout to the sketchy ass cosplay tiktoker from my dance classes for getting exposed for sexual harassment !!! i am surprised allegations against him didn’t come out sooner tbh — itzel falcón (@gran_llorona) May 27, 2021 Source: Twitter