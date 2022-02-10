Valentine's Day Dessert Recipes From TikTok That Your Special Someone Will Love

These red velvet truffle balls are perfect for any V-Day party, kids, or to impress your significant other with your baking skills. To make, we recommend using boxed red velvet cake such as Betty Crocker and following the baking directions on the back. Then, take your cake out of the oven and run a fork through it. Next, mix a packet of softened cream cheese into the cake. You want to then roll the cake into small balls and place them on a cookie sheet.

Then, dip each ball in melted chocolate and top with decorative sprinkles. Place your cake balls in the refrigerator to firm and serve.