10 Plant-Based TikTok Recipes for a Fantastic Vegan Thanksgiving Feast
Buttery mashed potatoes, ooey-gooey mac n’ cheese, gravy-smothered turkey — it’s no secret most traditional Thanksgiving dishes are far from plant-based. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t be! Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or simply trying to cut down on meat and dairy, here are 10 incredible vegan Thanksgiving TikTok recipes to try this holiday season.
1. Butternut Squash Mac n’ Cheese
Fans of Trader Joe’s’ beloved butternut squash mac n’ cheese will fall head over heels for @foodwithliz’s vegan alternative. Made with roasted butternut squash, autumnal seasonings, and dairy-free cheddar and parmesan — not to mention baked with garlic sage breadcrumbs — this comforting side dish will make you think it’s the real thing.
2. Extra Crispy Potatoes
One of Kylie Jenner’s few liked TikToks from 2020, @sheckeats cracked the code to perfect potatoes. By boiling potatoes in heavily salted water, they become infused with flavor from the inside out. Roasting them afterward in a generous coating of oil, seasonings, and fresh herbs and letting them sit for 10 minutes makes them extra crispy.
3. Fried 'Stuffing' Tofu
"Tofurkey" is often a hit or miss, but not in the way @justine_snacks prepares it. By coating thinly sliced tofu in homemade breadcrumbs made from sourdough, fresh sage, and other earthy seasonings, and then shallow-frying the tofu, the result is reminiscent of stuffing and packed with that quintessential Thanksgiving flavor.
4. Harvest Bowl Salad
A spinoff of Sweetgreen’s famous Harvest Bowl, @lahbco teaches followers how to make it vegan and at home. Packed with roasted fall veggies such as sweet potatoes, red onions, and carrots, tossed with fresh kale, and topped with crispy tempeh and a tangy miso/tahini dressing, this autumnal side dish is a tasty way to get your Thanksgiving greens in.
5. Green Bean Casserole
Love it or hate it, green bean casserole always finds its way into the holiday potluck. However, @flavcity’s vegan version offers an inventive spin on the savory (and sometimes unsavory) side dish. Made with a creamy, garlicky mushroom cashew sauce, baked with vibrant blanched green beans, and covered in chopped pecans, this recipe is guaranteed to please.
6. Cranberry Sauce
For those who like to plan ahead, look no further than this no-stress cranberry sauce recipe by @feelgoodfoodie. Simply combine cranberries, sugar, water, and cinnamon, bake for one hour, and stir in chopped pecans. You'll have a sweet plant-based sauce that will last up to three weeks.
7. Cornbread Casserole
Yet another fall food gem from @lahbco, this cornbread casserole isn’t technically vegan, but it can easily be made plant-based. To recreate this recipe without dairy, simply replace the butter with a vegan alternative like Earth Balance to achieve a sweet and sticky side dish.
8. Caramel Pecan Cheesecake Bars
@butternutbakery claims these caramel pecan cheesecake bars are vegan, gluten-free, and naturally sweetened. The plant-based caramel is made from coconut milk, coconut sugar, vanilla, and a pinch of salt, while the crust consists of pecans, dates, and spices. The actual cheesecake combines cashews, coconut cream, and caramel. Topped with caramel-covered pecans, this no-bake cheesecake is simple and sweet.
9. Mini Pumpkin Pie Cups
Another no-bake recipe, these mini pumpkin pie cups offer a playful, plant-based spin on the ultimate Thanksgiving dessert. Gluten-free, vegan, and paleo, @callascleaneats promises that no one will be able to tell the difference. Top with coconut whipped cream (Trader Joe’s has a great option!) for a little extra sweetness.
10. Thanksgiving Sangria
No holiday dinner is complete without a festive cocktail — and @bevsbybeverly has you covered. Give your sangria a makeover by mixing brandy, sauvignon blanc, and apple cider with Honeycrisp apples, blood oranges, maple syrup, apple butter, and cinnamon sticks.