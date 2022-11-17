10 Plant-Based TikTok Recipes for a Fantastic Vegan Thanksgiving Feast

the PSL to Harvest Bowl Salad pipeline is clear w/o a single leaf in that drain 🍁 (recipe below ⬇️ )@ {Miso Maple Marinade/Dressing} * 3 tbsp miso paste * 1/4 cup tahini * 1/4 cup olive oil * 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar * 3 tbsp maple syrup * 1 garlic clove, minced * 1/2 tsp cinnamon * salt/black pepper, to taste * 1-2 tbsp water, to thin {Five-Spice Roasted Veggies} * 1 large sweet potato, cubed * 3 large carrots, diced * 1/2 red onion, cubed * 2-3 tablespoons olive oil * 1 tbsp maple syrup * 1 tsp five-spice powder * 1/2 tsp sea salt * black pepper, to taste {Salad Assembly} * 6 cups kale or arugula * (2) 8-ounce packs of tempeh, steamed * 1 large gala apple, sliced or cubed * 1/4 cup dried cranberries, optional * 1/4 cup chopped walnuts * crumbled goat cheese Directions: 1.Make the dressing by whisking together all ingredients until combined. Add salt/pepper to taste. If the marinade/dressing is too thick, add water 1 to 2 tbsp at a time to thin. Reserve 1/2 the dressing & save the remaining as a marinade for the tempeh. 2. Steam tempeh for 5 mins to help lessen any bitter flavors it may or may not have. Slice into cubes or triangles & coat with the marinade. Marinate for at least 4 hours. Once marinated, you can either bake, pan-fry, grill, or air fry them. Set aside To prepare the roasted vegetables: 1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. 2 Toss veggies with olive oil, five-spice powder, sea salt, & pepper 3. Spread veggis on a lined sheet pan. Roast for 20 to 30 mins or until slightly charred. Remove from heat & let cool. To assemble: 1. In a large bowl, use hands to massage kale with olive oil, salt, & pepper. Once coated, add the tempeh, roasted five-spice vegetables, sliced or cubed apple, dried cranberries, chopped walnuts, & goat cheese. Drizzle dressing on top & stir, shake, & toss some salad! #salad #harvestbowl #sweetgreen #veganlunch #miso