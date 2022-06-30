'Fortnite': You'll Need the New Ripsaw Launcher to Knock Down the Timber Pines
If there's one thing the developers of Fortnite are good at, it's adding new content to keep players busy. Chapter 3, Season 3 is still in its early stages, but there have already been multiple weapons and vehicles unvaulted and added back into gameplay to keep things interesting — and even if you're not particularly excited about these new additions, you'll still want to take advantage of these items if you want the XP from the weekly challenges.
One of the new weekly challenges involves both the Ripsaw Launcher and the Timber Pines. Players have to use the new weapon to cut down some of the Timber Pines — but even some seasoned players are a little confused as to what trees are considered Timber Pines and where on the map they're located. Here's what you need to know to complete this challenge.
What trees are the Timber Pines in 'Fortnite'?
The Timber Pines are specific trees that are located in the northern part of the map that, when cut down, will roll and cause damage to enemies in their path. These trees have particularly thick trunks and are covered in green pine needles, though they shouldn't be confused for the smaller pine trees that are covered in snow in the same area.
To find these trees, you'll want to navigate to the snowy section of the map in the northwest corner, above Logjam Lotus.
The Timber Pines can be knocked down by using a melee weapon in your possession if you're just looking to use them as a defense against your enemies. A few whacks with a melee weapon should break them, causing them to fall and roll down an incline.
That being said, if you're looking to complete the weekly challenge, you'll need to find the Ripsaw Launcher to knock these trees down. Without it, you won't be able to get the 15,000 XP for completing the challenge.
Here's where to find the Ripsaw Launcher.
Thankfully, the Ripsaw Launcher is located near the Timber Pines, making this a fairly simple challenge to complete. You have a chance to get the Ripsaw Launcher in chests and floor loot around the map, but if you're determined to get the weapon and don't already have it on your person, you can navigate your way to the Chop Shop to get one — but you may want to do this early on in the match.
The Chop Shop is in the snowy biome of the map, north of the Logjam Lotus. Inside you should be able to find a Ripsaw Launcher if they haven't already been taken by other players.
Once you've grabbed one, all you have to do is aim it at the Timber Pine you want to knock down and fire it. Unlike the melee weapons, the Ripsaw Launcher will continuously deal damage until it knocks the tree over. Do this a few times to complete the challenge and earn the XP.