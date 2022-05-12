Meta Temporarily Disables Certain Instagram and Facebook Filters in Texas and Illinois

On Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General, filed a lawsuit against Meta, the technology company behind WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and many others.

Attorney General Paxton claimed the platform's use of facial recognition technology violated the Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act or CUBI, the law regulating the use of personal data such as retina scans and fingerprints. What happened next? Did Texas "ban" certain Instagram and Facebook filters?