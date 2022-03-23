The Beep Trend on TikTok Is for Anyone Who Feels Overwhelmed at the Moment

The Beep Trend on TikTok Is for Anyone Who Feels Overwhelmed at the MomentBy Stephanie Harper
Mar. 23 2022, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Anyone who’s feeling overwhelmed at the moment can probably relate to the new “Beep" trend that's recently gone viral on TikTok. People have been using this particular trend to describe all the responsibilities and obligations they need to handle all at once and/or with a small amount of money.
People are also describing some of the most bewildering romantic scenarios they're currently facing as well. The greatest thing about the “Beep” trend on TikTok is that you’ll quickly realize you’re not alone when it comes to managing stress. Plenty of people out there can totally relate to exactly how you feel.
These are some examples of the “Beep“ trend on TikTok.
The way the “Beep" trend on TikTok works is that a user records themselves tapping across the front of their phone screen with their fingers as if they’re calculating a bunch of items; the background sound is that of scanning items in a cash register. The user then also adds a block of text listing everything they’re obligated to deal with.
Essentially, the person making the video is illustrating that they're trying to figure out how they’re going to handle everything on their checklists in a reasonable manner.
One TikToker who goes by the name of @RealEstateWithMariam revealed all the stuff she’s got going on in her daily schedule using the “Beep" trend on TikTok. The text she added says, “Me trying to calculate how I’m going to be a full-time realtor, full-time student, start a side business, have five sources of passive income, go on business trips, and still have time for my family."
Based on her calculations, it’s definitely going to be tricky for her to figure all of that out!
Another TikToker named @SaltyBretheren revealed her current financial pinch using this trend. She wrote, “Me trying to figure out how I’m going to afford a full set [of acrylic nails], three new tattoos, an eighth, DoorDash, and a road trip with $143.67 in my bank account.”
There are a lot of things she’s interested in purchasing. Those purchases probably won't be possible without a little more cash in the bank though.
The “Beep" trend on TikTok can also be about complicated love.
A TikToker named @1addy2addy used the trend to describe her current romantic situation with all of its complexities. She wrote, “Me trying to calculate if I wanna move on, stay with my ex, be a h-e, delete all socials and not talk to anyone, or talk to the one guy who really wants a chance.”
For some reason, a lot of girls who are currently single can relate to this particularly conflicting video. Navigating single life isn’t always the easiest thing to do, after all!
Another user named @Ykcebb described her relatable conundrum this way: “Calculating how I’m going to get a boyfriend when I literally find relationships cringey, I hate men, scared of actually falling in love, emotionally unavailable, have high standards, and cannot commit to save my life.”
When it comes to dating, there are so many emotions to think through — and plenty of emotions to mentally calculate.
Clearly, the “Beep" trend on TikTok is perfect for many different reasons.