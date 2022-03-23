The Beep Trend on TikTok Is for Anyone Who Feels Overwhelmed at the Moment

The way the “Beep" trend on TikTok works is that a user records themselves tapping across the front of their phone screen with their fingers as if they’re calculating a bunch of items; the background sound is that of scanning items in a cash register. The user then also adds a block of text listing everything they’re obligated to deal with.

Essentially, the person making the video is illustrating that they're trying to figure out how they’re going to handle everything on their checklists in a reasonable manner.