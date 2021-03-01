When Is Gal Gadot’s Due Date? The Actress Is Pregnant Again

Although the Amazons in Wonder Woman don’t typically get pregnant, Gal Gadot is the exception. (Gal Gadot is also a real person as opposed to her character, Diana / Wonder Woman, who lives on an all-female island.) Gal has just announced she is pregnant with her third child, and Wonder Woman fans can’t wait for a new kid to join the superheroine’s real-life family. Since Gal has announced the pregnancy, many fans have been left to speculate when her due date will be.

During the Golden Globes, people started to suspect Gal might be pregnant based on her glowy white dress, which to some, looked like maternity wear. Not only were people tweeting that Gal was pregnant, but they also started guessing her due date. After all the speculation, the soon-to-be mom-of-three figured it was time to come clean and announce her new family member to the world.

The family looks overjoyed, and many celebrities congratulated Gal on her new baby, including Hilary Swank, Jessica Seinfeld, and Kate Hudson, as well as many notable Israeli actresses. We can’t wait for a new little Gadot, but Gal has not yet confirmed her due date. Based on her baby bump, she is likely anywhere from 12 to 20 weeks pregnant. This would put Gal Gadot’s due date in July or August. However, there’s no way to truly know when Gal’s due date is until she announces it herself.

Gal Gadot took to Instagram to share a photo of her family snuggling together. The photo featured Gal, her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their two daughters, Alma and Maya. It’s rare for Gal to post pictures with her daughters’ faces, but the two of them, along with Jaron, also made cameos in Wonder Woman 1984 . Gal captioned the photo, “Here we go again,” as they all had smiles on their faces.

This will be Gal Gadot’s third child with her husband, Jaron Varsano.

Gal and Jaron have been together since 2006, and are truly the definition of #CoupleGoals. They met through some mutual friends at an event in the Israeli desert, and immediately after, Gal knew she wanted to go out with him. According to Glamour, Jaron told her on their second date that he was going to ask her to marry him in two years. Two years later, he proposed.

Ever since then, they’ve traveled the world together as both Gal and Jaron have continued to grow their careers. Once they wanted to start growing a family, Gal considered giving up acting, but she shared that Jaron encouraged her: “Gal, think about what kind of a role model you want to be. If you want to show Alma that she can follow her dreams, that's what you should do, and we will figure out the logistics.”

Gal gave birth to her first daughter, Alma, in 2011, and in November 2016, the couple announced that Gal was pregnant with her second child. The caption then was, “So excited to share this wonder with you … #mommyforthesecondtime,” and in March 2017, little Maya was born. If she’s announcing her current pregnancy around the same time she did with Maya, that would also put Gal's due date for her third child some time in July.