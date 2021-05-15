Despite Losing Her Husband, There's No Sign That Queen Elizabeth II Will Abdicate

Following the death of Prince Philip last month, many have wondered whether Queen Elizabeth II would step down as the U.K.'s head of state and retire to a more private life. Philip and Elizabeth married in 1947, and until his death in April, he had been with her throughout her entire 69-year reign. He was the person that broke the sad news that her father; Geroge VI, had died and she would be the queen at just 25.

Prince Philip was the queen's sidekick, her handbag-holder, and her second-in-command, which for him was probably a tricky spot as a military man who had been born a prince and led battles. It's been said that Philip's death has left a massive void in the queen's life. However, it appears that it's highly unlikely that she is stepping down from the throne anytime soon. Keep reading to find out why it will be some time before Prince Charles takes over .

Queen Elizabeth II most likely is not stepping down from the throne.

At 95, Queen Elizabeth II is undoubtedly the oldest serving state leader in the world. For years, aides and royal experts have said that the death of Philip would not lead to the queen stepping down from the throne and giving up her royal duties. They've been saying this partly because on her 21st birthday, the monarch notably pledged her life to the country.

During the queen's tour of South African in 1947, according to the official website of the British Royal Family, she stated, "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong." She basically referred to her role as the queen as a job for life. Royal historian Hugo Vickers tells Reuters, "I can assure you the queen will not abdicate.

Source: GETTY IMAGES

He adds, "There is every indication the queen is in extremely good health, and with luck, she will continue to be our queen for as long as possible." The queen has continued to carry out her royal duties remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic and did so even while Philip was hospitalized for four weeks earlier this year.