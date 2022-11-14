Distractify
What Was Keith Levene's Cause of Death? The Clash Co-Founder Is Remembered for His Impact on Music

English musician Keith Levene was a guitarist and one of the founding members of the Clash. Unfortunately, he passed away on Nov. 11 at age 65.

Keith’s career speaks for itself when it comes to the impact he’s had on the music industry. What was his cause of death?

What was Keith Levene‘s cause of death? Here’s what we know.

According to Sky News, Keith had been battling liver cancer, but the exact cause of his death has not been publicized.

Variety also notes that Keith’s career took an unfortunate turn back in the early 1980s due to his struggles with substance abuse.

Keith Levene will be remembered for his impact on the music industry.

Keith is considered a key figure in the world of British punk, according to The Guardian. When he was a ripe 16, he formed the Clash with Mick Jones. Together, they wrote a song called “What’s My Name?" which became a hit single.

Keith was involved with three other bands throughout his career: The Flowers of Romance, Public Image LTD, and Cowboys International. During the course of his life, he had the chance to collaborate with highly renowned musical artists, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers (who he produced demo tracks for). He also worked with Ice T and Tone Loc when it came to sampling techniques and other musical contributions.

According to The Sports Grail, he passed away with a net worth of $2 million after relocating to the greater Los Angeles area with his wife. He was heavily involved in cryptocurrency, bitcoin, and investment planning during his final years.

How have Keith Levene‘s friends and fans responded to his death on social media?

Keith’s friends and fans are mourning the loss of the talented musician and speaking up about their feelings on social media. Andy Bell posted a tweet seemingly complimenting Keith’s musical talent saying, “RIP Keith Levene - a guitar tone like ground-up diamonds fired at you through a high-pressure hose."

Andy Hammond tweeted, “It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith Levene passed away on Friday 11th November. There is no doubt that Keith was one of the most innovative, audacious and influential guitarists of all time.”

Several other people are publicly sending their condolences to the family Keith leaves behind.

