A GoFundMe Has Been Launched to Help the Survivors of the King Family Fire

A Christmas tree is thought to have caused the house fire claiming the lives of 41-year-old Eric King and his two sons, 11-year-old Liam and 8-year-old Patrick.

The blaze likely started to spread around 1.30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2021, fast destroying the wooden stick-frame construction of the King family home in Quakertown, Bucks County, Pa. Eric's wife, Kristin, and their oldest son, Brady, escaped. A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the victims of the tragedy.