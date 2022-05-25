McDonald’s Customer Miffed About McMuffins, Blocks Drive-Thru Until He Got Refund

Obviously, some stores are busier than others, but that means it's not uncommon for a relatively busy location to serve 1,790 customers a day. So when you get your food in a timely manner, it's kind of a miracle that there aren't any hiccups.

But sometimes we don't get our meals as quickly as we'd like. If we're in a rush, we could just bounce and then call and complain to customer service to try and get a refund.