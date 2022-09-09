Queen Elizabeth II Has Been Celebrated and Ridiculed on the Big and Small Screens

There are many ways to revisit Queen Elizabeth II. You can check out various portraits of her through the years (virtually) at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Obviously Etsy is overrun with bizarre Queen Elizabeth II–themed creations (anyone looking for a somber drawing of her at Westminster Abbey?). And of course there are always plenty of television shows and movies to watch that are either about Queen Elizabeth II, or at the very least contain a delightful satirical cameo by someone playing her.

Here are our favorite movies and shows about or featuring Queen Elizabeth II.