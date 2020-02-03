PETA Slammed for Rejected Super Bowl Ad in Which Animals Kneel for the National Anthem

THIS is the PETA #SuperBowl ad the @NFL apparently didn’t want you to see and pressured @FOXSports to snub. It envisions a world where respect is the right of every being and pays homage to Kaepernick and movements rejecting injustice. https://t.co/kD1osnKhuX #EndSpeciesism pic.twitter.com/clXzU79aZV

In the ad, the national anthem is hummed while animals all over the forest — including a bee, a snake, and some fish — take a knee along with a little girl, who is ostensibly camping by herself. Many on Twitter commented on how many meetings it must have taken to ultimately decide what it would look like if a snake were to kneel, considering they have no knees or legs.