What Does It Mean to Throw a Platinum Jubilee? And Who Is Attending This Event?By Anna Garrison
May. 7 2022, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
The British Royal Family is setting new historical milestones every day, and the most recent includes Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration. The extended bank holiday weekend will be filled with merriment and celebration across the United Kingdom. For the clueless non-UK residents, what is the meaning of a Platinum Jubilee? And who will attend the event?
Here's what you need to know about the Platinum Jubilee happening in June 2022.
What is the meaning of a Platinum Jubilee?
Per the royal family website, a Platinum Jubilee marks "70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth." Queen Elizabeth, at age 96, is the oldest monarch to rule, and as such, a four-day celebration of her reign will commence beginning on June 2 and ending on June 5. She is currently the only British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee.
The Platinum Jubilee celebration will be filled with public events and community activities. The first day will have the annual birthday parade known as Trooping the Colour. More than 1200 officers will march to and from Horse Guards Parade, passing by Buckingham Palace. During the parade, royal family members are present on the palace balcony, where the Queen greets the public.
There has been a recent discussion about which family members will appear on the balcony, and as of May 6, 2022, there are finally some answers. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, along with their children, will be in attendance for the Platinum Jubilee, but will not be present on the balcony. In a recent statement, the palace declared it was the Queen's will that only "working royal family members" appear on the balcony.
"After careful consideration, the queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the queen," the palace's official statement read.
Prince Andrew will also be absent from the balcony this year. Andrew recently reached a million-pound settlement with a woman who accused him of sexual exploitation. He was stripped of royal duties and his honorary military titles due to the allegations of his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The Hollywood Reporter notes that members of the royal family who will be on the balcony include: Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne and retired Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence; Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex; Prince William, Harry’s older brother, and his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, with their children George, Charlotte and Louis.
For a full list of events and public parties, the Platinum Jubilee website has a helpful locator for those in the UK. The BBC will be covering events such as the Platinum Party at the Palace, meaning hopeful Americans might be able to watch the fanfare as well.