What Does It Mean to Throw a Platinum Jubilee? And Who Is Attending This Event?

There has been a recent discussion about which family members will appear on the balcony, and as of May 6, 2022, there are finally some answers. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, along with their children, will be in attendance for the Platinum Jubilee, but will not be present on the balcony. In a recent statement, the palace declared it was the Queen's will that only "working royal family members" appear on the balcony.