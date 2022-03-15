The Best TikTok St. Patrick's Day Crafts to Try Out With Your Little Leprechauns

The Best TikTok St. Patrick's Day Crafts to Try Out With Your Little LeprechaunsBy Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 15 2022, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
If TikTok has taught us anything, it's that you can use the social media platform for recipes, true crime stories, dance lessons, and, yes, crafts.
In fact, there are so many St. Patrick's Day crafts on TikTok for kids that it's hard not to want to try them all out right now. But we've compiled some of the best and most approachable crafts on the app.
What are some of the St. Patrick's Day crafts on TikTok?
Whether you have kids who are begging you to help them make a "leprechaun trap" for St. Patrick's Day or you're a teacher in need of a festive craft idea, TikTok has you covered. There are even St. Patrick's Day sensory ideas for your wee little lass, should you need a craft to keep the tiny hands busy too.
Leprechaun Trap
If your kid is intent on trapping a leprechaun this year, or they just want to pretend to trap one, grab a small box. Cover it in green construction paper and cut out a small hole on top. Cover the hole in small scraps of shamrock-covered paper or ribbon and decorate the rest of that side of the box with enticing signs and symbols for a gold-loving leprechaun.
Four Leaf Clover Craft
Cut different shades of green and gold tissue paper into small strips and crinkle them into small balls. Then, draw out a large four leaf clover on a piece of paper. Glue the crinkled bits of paper into each of the four leaves. It might get messy, but it's one of those St. Patrick's Day crafts that are good for kids of all ages.
Four Leaf Clover Window Cling
Grab a small plastic sandwich bag and use fabric paint to draw a four leaf clover on the clear plastic. Sprinkle some glue on while it's wet, and when it dries you can carefully peel off the shamrock to decorate a window. This one can honestly be done for any holiday, and all you would have to do is switch up the shape or design.
Leprechaun Hand
Every parent knows the value in using an adorable little hand for crafts. With this one, you use a traced hand as a leprechaun's body and cut out a hat and other details for the rest of them. Then, glue on some googly eyes and whatever other details you want.
St. Patrick's Day Sensory Bag
Take a large gallon size plastic bag and draw a rainbow and pot of gold on the outside. Then, fill it with plastic gold coins, some clear slime, a bit of glitter, and some water. Seal the bag closed and your littlest ones can play with a mess-free craft by maneuvering the coins in and out of the drawn-on pot of gold.
St. Patrick's Day Wreath
Before you get too excited for holiday decor, you probably won't want to hang this on your front door. But it's perfect to hang indoors anywhere or even on your kid's bedroom door if they're extra proud of their work.
All you need is a paper plate, some paint or markers, and four leaf clovers cut out of construction paper that you assemble on the wreath.
Footprint Leprechaun
If you don't want to do the hand-shaped leprechaun, you can paint your toddler's foot in festive colors and make this footprint leprechaun instead. It's one of those crafts that you'll probably keep for years as your kid turns into a sullen preteen so you can remember the good ol' days.
St. Patrick's Day Garland
If you have access to a Dollar Tree, grab a couple of packs of glittery four leaf clovers. Then, glue them each to cardboard pieces and cut the cardboard around the shape of the clovers. Attach some string and you have a garland that you can totally hang on your mantel for display.
Candy Kebabs
This one might be more on the snack side of things than a St. Patrick's Day craft, but we like to think it falls somewhere in between. You'll need lots of green and rainbow-colored candy and some wooden skewers.
Then, add the candy as you see fit and try not to eat it all as you go. There's really no "wrong" way to do it. Unless, of course, you eat all of the candy as you go.
St. Patrick's Day Puzzle
Lay a handful of wide Popsicle sticks flat and draw a classic St. Patrick's Day picture across them. It could be a pot of gold, a rainbow, or just a four leaf clover. Then, color it in and number the sticks in order.
Pot of Gold
Cut a rainbow and pot of gold out of a simple paper plate. Use markers to color in the rainbow and some cotton balls for clouds. You can then glue plastic gold coins to it and use it as a decoration anywhere in your home.
St. Patrick's Day Sensory Box
Get a few bags of dried pinto beans and use different amounts of green food coloring to turn them into different shades of green. Once they're dry, dump them into a large bin. Add plastic gold coins and plastic letters or other little St. Patrick's Day toys for kids to search for.
Even if you don't typically celebrate St. Patrick's Day or you're more of a green beer type of person on this day of the year, these TikTok crafts are simple enough to do for almost any age, and you can't be mad at that.