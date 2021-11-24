Logo
tiktok gifts
41 Great Gift Ideas for Your TikTok-Obsessed Friends

Nov. 24 2021, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

It's the holiday season, and if you're not the best gift-giver, don't worry, because we've got all of the best products you can find for your TikTok-obsessed friends and family members.

Thanks to our easily influenced friends and co-workers, many of these products have been personally tested and we swear they're worth the money you'll spend on them. Here are 41 items TikTok made us buy that we think you should buy too.

GTFO bracelet

From Safety Asset Protection Gear, this discreet-looking bracelet is able to break tempered glass in confined spaces and can be used to help get you out of a dangerous situation. It's not an expensive gift but is perfect to get someone who travels often or lives in a big city.

Price: $6.99 on SAP Gear

Peach Slices Deep Blemish Microdarts

There are plenty of pimple patches on the market right now, but the Peach Slices brand combines affordability with effectiveness, clearing the gunk out of your whiteheads almost overnight.

Price: $8.99 on Amazon

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

The Ordinary has blown up on TikTok, and this red face mask is one of its most popular products online. The AHA 30% +BHA 2% Peeling Solution promises to exfoliate your skin and clear your pores.

Price: $7.20 on The Ordinary

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Let's be honest, spending time on your hair is annoying, but this one-step hairdryer from Revlon is the perfect way to dry and style it all at once.

Price: $39.99 on Amazon

DIY Hands Casting Plaster Molding Kit

If you're looking for something to do with your significant other this holiday season, why not make a cast of your hands entwined to keep forever? More and more couples online are doing this, and you can make your love a permanent part of your home with his DIY kit.

Price: $39.99 on Amazon

Heatless Curling Rod Headband

There have been so many heatless curling hacks on TikTok, but it's pretty easy to say this one is a favorite for many. Use this in your hair overnight to get these bouncy curls the next day.

Price: $11.99 on Amazon

YUNOGA Women's Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings

While these aren't the leggings that went viral on TikTok for making the booty look extra perky, these basic leggings got some attention of their own for being squat proof and comfortable. They have almost five stars out of more than 10,000 reviews. For the price, they're some quality leggings.

Price: $21.11 – $28.99 on Amazon

The Book Seat

For the avid reader in your life, the Book Seat not only holds your book up for you so you can lie down, but it can also double as a pillow while you travel! It's such a hit, I've already gifted it twice.

Price: $39.00 on Amazon

HIMI Gouache Paint Set

There's no doubt you've come across plenty of painting videos on your FYP, and many of them feature this specific guache set. Not only are the colors beautiful and vibrant, but it's affordable for new artists in your life.

Price: $23.99 on Amazon

TiVo Stream 4K

TiVo Stream 4K
Source: Amazon

Seriously, who isn't streaming all of their entertainment content today? Well, instead of switching apps, TiVo Stream 4K brings all of your shows from all of your apps onto one screen.

So, you'll spend less time scrolling and more time watching!

Price: $29.00 on Amazon

Wooden Mushroom Lamp

Little lamps can do wonders to add personality to a space, and this squishy little mushroom lamp is perfect for that. Its neutral look fits with most setups even before you turn it on.

Price: $34.99 on Amazon

Conair SelfGrip Rollers

If you're looking for a heatless styling option without curling your hair, these rollers are perfect and popular among all the beauty TikTokers right now. Leave them in for a few hours for more volume.

Price: $8.74 on Amazon

Jade Gua Sha 4 in 1 Set

If TikTok hasn't convinced you to try Gua Sha yet, you're really missing out. This simple roller set gives you all of the tools you'll need to get started — but be sure to do your research before you begin.

Price: $14.99 on Amazon

UBOTIE Colorful Computer Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combos

For a hot minute, this was the TikTok keyboard — and we can attest, it works very well. If you're looking to add some color to the functionality of your desk setup, look no further.

Price: $45.99 on Amazon

Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Make bathtime even more enjoyable for yourself with this luxury caddy, which can even be used for two people!

Price: $57.97 on Amazon

Oatmilk sweatshirt

For your favorite dairy milk hater, this oat milk pullover will let you poke fun at your friend for being up with the milk substitute trends while getting them a gift they'll love (almost) as much as Oatly.

Price: $25 at Plant Milk Poser

Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

While it's more of a practical gift, this carpet and upholstery cleaner went viral on CleanTok for the powerful punch it packs.

Price: $123.59 on Amazon

Mini Mushroom Shaped Vacuum Cleaner

Perfect for your friends who are still working from home, this little vacuum cleaner helps pick up those pesky crumbs from eating lunch while working (while doubling as an adorable desk decoration).

Price: $23.98 at Amazon

42 Pieces No Heat Hair Curlers Spiral Curls Styling Kit

Another heatless curl hack, these spiral curlers are meant to be used on damp hair overnight and turn into bouncy coils in the morning.

Price: $22.99 on Amazon

Adjustable Cell Phone Stand

Another desk essential, prop your phone or tablet up on this pretty and sturdy stand while you work.

Price: $13.99 on Amazon

LED Digital Desk Clock

Get this sleek digital desktop clock for your room, either to use as a clock or as your morning alarm.

Price: $29.99 on Amazon

ZESICA Women's Casual Long Sleeve Knit 2 Piece Sweatsuit

piece

This is one of the best-rated two-piece sets from Amazon, according to TikTokers. Get this for a friend who needs a good matching set for around the house (or for yourself).

Price: $35.99 on Amazon

VGAzer Magnetic Levitating Floating Wireless LED Light Bulb Lamp with Wireless Charger

It's a little on the pricey side, but this lamp doubles as a phone charger and will be the envy of every guest who sees it.

Price: $103.99 on Amazon

Now Spinning Vinyl Record Shelf

For the music lover in your life, let them proudly display whatever they're listening to so they can show off their impeccable taste.

Price: $14.99 on Etsy

FlexiSpot bike desk

For those who are still working from home and looking to get a bit more exercise every day, one of our editors swears it's one of her favorite things TikTok has influenced her to purchase.

Price: $459.99 on Amazon

Tile mat

What better way to customize your entryway than with a mat you can create your own design with? This creative welcome mat allows you to change out the message at your convenience, offering full creativity.

Price: $75 at Letterfolk

The Melina Pant

Leather pants are in now, and these are the ones all of the TikTokers swear by. They're a little pricey, but if you've ever bought something from Aritzia, you know they will last.

Price: $148 at Aritzia

Carry On Waterproof Garment Duffle Bag

This bag is first and foremost a garment bag, keeping your clothes wrinkle-free while traveling. But it also folds up into a travel-size duffle bag, making it easy to take with you regardless of your mode of transportation.

Price: $39.99 on Amazon

Zip Standing Reusable Food Bags

Plastic is out, and reusable food storage bags are in. If you haven't already swapped your plastic bags for silicone ones, here's a great pack to get you (or a friend) started.

Price: $39.99 on Amazon

The Always Pan

Yes, this has inundated your feed for months, promising to be the only pan you'll ever need. And while I don't necessarily agree it will be the only pan, I can promise that it delivers non-stick quality and is incredibly easy to clean. If you're looking for quality, multipurpose cookware, this is a great place to start.

Price: $145 at Our Place

DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer

With different slots for different utensils, this cutlery organizer is a great way to save space in your drawers. (I can personally attest to this.)

Price: $11.99 at Amazon

Prep Solutions 100% Silicone Heat Resistant Multifunctional Mat

This multipurpose silicone mat is great for everything from microwaving leftovers to holding hot pots to opening jars to so much more.

Price: $10.49 on Amazon

Mini Terrarium

Perfect for your plant-loving friends, this mini terrarium is adorable and so fun to look at.

Price: $155+ from TerraLiving on Etsy

Spine board

For that friend who sounds like a Rice Krispies treat every time they stand, this spine board will help them work out the kinks and knots in their back after a long day in a desk chair.

Price: $19.97 on Amazon

ChomChom Roller

This little device is amazing at getting pet hair off of furniture and carpets. For those with fur babies, this is a super helpful gift.

Price: $24.95 at Amazon

Silicone Heel Pads

We all know how painful it can be to break in new shoes, but these silicone heel pads are great to protect your heels.

Price: $14.99 on Amazon

Taylor Swift-inspired merch

Let's face it, it's the year of Taylor Swift, and if you weren't already a Swiftie, you're probably on the verge of becoming one now. So why not wear your newfound taste proudly with some fan-made merch?

Price: $43.99 at Love, Angelina

Misses Kisses Plunge Bra kit

If you're someone with breasts, then you know that holding them up with certain clothing articles feels near-impossible — but so many on TikTok swear by this bra. It's on the pricy side, but worth it for those who want the lift without the straps.

Price: $125 at Misses Kisses

Scrub Daddy Sponge

If TikTok hasn't already made you a Scrub Daddy fan, are you even on TikTok? This smiley sponge is a powerful scrubber and perfect for those who are into (or really need to get into) deep cleaning.

Price: $6.99 at Amazon

Nosame Shower Head Ⅲ

TikTokers swear by this showerhead, promising it gives the best water pressure. Plus, it's removable!

Price: $12.99 on Amazon

Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper

For when you want popcorn, but you aren't in the mood to eat the whole bag in one sitting (I know, rare, right?). These silicone microwave popcorn poppers are the perfect single-serving size for a small movie night.

Price: $19.99 on Amazon

