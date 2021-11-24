41 Great Gift Ideas for Your TikTok-Obsessed Friends

41 Great Gift Ideas for Your TikTok-Obsessed FriendsBy Sara Belcher
Nov. 24 2021, Published 10:23 a.m. ET
It's the holiday season, and if you're not the best gift-giver, don't worry, because we've got all of the best products you can find for your TikTok-obsessed friends and family members.
Thanks to our easily influenced friends and co-workers, many of these products have been personally tested and we swear they're worth the money you'll spend on them. Here are 41 items TikTok made us buy that we think you should buy too.
GTFO bracelet
From Safety Asset Protection Gear, this discreet-looking bracelet is able to break tempered glass in confined spaces and can be used to help get you out of a dangerous situation. It's not an expensive gift but is perfect to get someone who travels often or lives in a big city.
Price: $6.99 on SAP Gear
Peach Slices Deep Blemish Microdarts
There are plenty of pimple patches on the market right now, but the Peach Slices brand combines affordability with effectiveness, clearing the gunk out of your whiteheads almost overnight.
Price: $8.99 on Amazon
The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution
The Ordinary has blown up on TikTok, and this red face mask is one of its most popular products online. The AHA 30% +BHA 2% Peeling Solution promises to exfoliate your skin and clear your pores.
Price: $7.20 on The Ordinary
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Let's be honest, spending time on your hair is annoying, but this one-step hairdryer from Revlon is the perfect way to dry and style it all at once.
Price: $39.99 on Amazon
DIY Hands Casting Plaster Molding Kit
If you're looking for something to do with your significant other this holiday season, why not make a cast of your hands entwined to keep forever? More and more couples online are doing this, and you can make your love a permanent part of your home with his DIY kit.
Price: $39.99 on Amazon
Heatless Curling Rod Headband
There have been so many heatless curling hacks on TikTok, but it's pretty easy to say this one is a favorite for many. Use this in your hair overnight to get these bouncy curls the next day.
Price: $11.99 on Amazon
YUNOGA Women's Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings
While these aren't the leggings that went viral on TikTok for making the booty look extra perky, these basic leggings got some attention of their own for being squat proof and comfortable. They have almost five stars out of more than 10,000 reviews. For the price, they're some quality leggings.
Price: $21.11 – $28.99 on Amazon
The Book Seat
For the avid reader in your life, the Book Seat not only holds your book up for you so you can lie down, but it can also double as a pillow while you travel! It's such a hit, I've already gifted it twice.
Price: $39.00 on Amazon
HIMI Gouache Paint Set
There's no doubt you've come across plenty of painting videos on your FYP, and many of them feature this specific guache set. Not only are the colors beautiful and vibrant, but it's affordable for new artists in your life.
Price: $23.99 on Amazon
TiVo Stream 4K
Seriously, who isn't streaming all of their entertainment content today? Well, instead of switching apps, TiVo Stream 4K brings all of your shows from all of your apps onto one screen.
So, you'll spend less time scrolling and more time watching!
Price: $29.00 on Amazon
Wooden Mushroom Lamp
Little lamps can do wonders to add personality to a space, and this squishy little mushroom lamp is perfect for that. Its neutral look fits with most setups even before you turn it on.
Price: $34.99 on Amazon
Conair SelfGrip Rollers
If you're looking for a heatless styling option without curling your hair, these rollers are perfect and popular among all the beauty TikTokers right now. Leave them in for a few hours for more volume.
Price: $8.74 on Amazon
Jade Gua Sha 4 in 1 Set
If TikTok hasn't convinced you to try Gua Sha yet, you're really missing out. This simple roller set gives you all of the tools you'll need to get started — but be sure to do your research before you begin.
Price: $14.99 on Amazon
UBOTIE Colorful Computer Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combos
For a hot minute, this was the TikTok keyboard — and we can attest, it works very well. If you're looking to add some color to the functionality of your desk setup, look no further.
Price: $45.99 on Amazon
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Make bathtime even more enjoyable for yourself with this luxury caddy, which can even be used for two people!
Price: $57.97 on Amazon
Oatmilk sweatshirt
For your favorite dairy milk hater, this oat milk pullover will let you poke fun at your friend for being up with the milk substitute trends while getting them a gift they'll love (almost) as much as Oatly.
Price: $25 at Plant Milk Poser
Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
While it's more of a practical gift, this carpet and upholstery cleaner went viral on CleanTok for the powerful punch it packs.
Price: $123.59 on Amazon
Mini Mushroom Shaped Vacuum Cleaner
Perfect for your friends who are still working from home, this little vacuum cleaner helps pick up those pesky crumbs from eating lunch while working (while doubling as an adorable desk decoration).
Price: $23.98 at Amazon
42 Pieces No Heat Hair Curlers Spiral Curls Styling Kit
Another heatless curl hack, these spiral curlers are meant to be used on damp hair overnight and turn into bouncy coils in the morning.
Price: $22.99 on Amazon
Adjustable Cell Phone Stand
Another desk essential, prop your phone or tablet up on this pretty and sturdy stand while you work.
Price: $13.99 on Amazon
LED Digital Desk Clock
Get this sleek digital desktop clock for your room, either to use as a clock or as your morning alarm.
Price: $29.99 on Amazon
ZESICA Women's Casual Long Sleeve Knit 2 Piece Sweatsuit
This is one of the best-rated two-piece sets from Amazon, according to TikTokers. Get this for a friend who needs a good matching set for around the house (or for yourself).
Price: $35.99 on Amazon
VGAzer Magnetic Levitating Floating Wireless LED Light Bulb Lamp with Wireless Charger
It's a little on the pricey side, but this lamp doubles as a phone charger and will be the envy of every guest who sees it.
Price: $103.99 on Amazon
Now Spinning Vinyl Record Shelf
For the music lover in your life, let them proudly display whatever they're listening to so they can show off their impeccable taste.
Price: $14.99 on Etsy
FlexiSpot bike desk
For those who are still working from home and looking to get a bit more exercise every day, one of our editors swears it's one of her favorite things TikTok has influenced her to purchase.
Price: $459.99 on Amazon
Tile mat
What better way to customize your entryway than with a mat you can create your own design with? This creative welcome mat allows you to change out the message at your convenience, offering full creativity.
Price: $75 at Letterfolk
The Melina Pant
Leather pants are in now, and these are the ones all of the TikTokers swear by. They're a little pricey, but if you've ever bought something from Aritzia, you know they will last.
Price: $148 at Aritzia
Carry On Waterproof Garment Duffle Bag
This bag is first and foremost a garment bag, keeping your clothes wrinkle-free while traveling. But it also folds up into a travel-size duffle bag, making it easy to take with you regardless of your mode of transportation.
Price: $39.99 on Amazon
Zip Standing Reusable Food Bags
Plastic is out, and reusable food storage bags are in. If you haven't already swapped your plastic bags for silicone ones, here's a great pack to get you (or a friend) started.
Price: $39.99 on Amazon
The Always Pan
Yes, this has inundated your feed for months, promising to be the only pan you'll ever need. And while I don't necessarily agree it will be the only pan, I can promise that it delivers non-stick quality and is incredibly easy to clean. If you're looking for quality, multipurpose cookware, this is a great place to start.
Price: $145 at Our Place
DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer
With different slots for different utensils, this cutlery organizer is a great way to save space in your drawers. (I can personally attest to this.)
Price: $11.99 at Amazon
Prep Solutions 100% Silicone Heat Resistant Multifunctional Mat
This multipurpose silicone mat is great for everything from microwaving leftovers to holding hot pots to opening jars to so much more.
Price: $10.49 on Amazon
Mini Terrarium
Perfect for your plant-loving friends, this mini terrarium is adorable and so fun to look at.
Price: $155+ from TerraLiving on Etsy
Spine board
For that friend who sounds like a Rice Krispies treat every time they stand, this spine board will help them work out the kinks and knots in their back after a long day in a desk chair.
Price: $19.97 on Amazon
ChomChom Roller
This little device is amazing at getting pet hair off of furniture and carpets. For those with fur babies, this is a super helpful gift.
Price: $24.95 at Amazon
Silicone Heel Pads
We all know how painful it can be to break in new shoes, but these silicone heel pads are great to protect your heels.
Price: $14.99 on Amazon
Taylor Swift-inspired merch
Let's face it, it's the year of Taylor Swift, and if you weren't already a Swiftie, you're probably on the verge of becoming one now. So why not wear your newfound taste proudly with some fan-made merch?
Price: $43.99 at Love, Angelina
Misses Kisses Plunge Bra kit
If you're someone with breasts, then you know that holding them up with certain clothing articles feels near-impossible — but so many on TikTok swear by this bra. It's on the pricy side, but worth it for those who want the lift without the straps.
Price: $125 at Misses Kisses
Scrub Daddy Sponge
If TikTok hasn't already made you a Scrub Daddy fan, are you even on TikTok? This smiley sponge is a powerful scrubber and perfect for those who are into (or really need to get into) deep cleaning.
Price: $6.99 at Amazon
Nosame Shower Head Ⅲ
TikTokers swear by this showerhead, promising it gives the best water pressure. Plus, it's removable!
Price: $12.99 on Amazon
Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper
For when you want popcorn, but you aren't in the mood to eat the whole bag in one sitting (I know, rare, right?). These silicone microwave popcorn poppers are the perfect single-serving size for a small movie night.
Price: $19.99 on Amazon