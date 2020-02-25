Disabled Woman Loses Her Cool When a Toddler Harasses Her Service Dog

OP explains, "This morning we were in a rather crowded farmer's market and I stopped to ask a few questions at one of the stalls. Another customer and her toddler (maybe 4?) came up beside us and her son immediately squeals, 'Doggy!' trying to grab at Kujo's tail.

"I turn and at first calmly say, 'Please don't do that. He doesn't like that, and he's working.' But his mother just said, 'Oh, it's OK. He loves dogs.' I tell her, 'I understand that, ma'am, but he's a service dog and your son is distracting him from his tasks.'" She tried to explain herself reasonably. The fact that the toddler's mom wouldn't accept her explanation that this dog is working is so not OK.