pick-of-the-litter-1582658993350.jpeg
Source: IFC

Disabled Woman Loses Her Cool When a Toddler Harasses Her Service Dog

By

Service dogs are not pets! One more time for the people in the back: Service dogs are not pets! You should never approach and pet a service dog that you see out in public. Those are dogs with jobs that are on the clock. They're working, they're not there to say hi to passersby.

One young, disabled woman was recently at a farmer's market with her service dog, a border collie named Kujo. She explains in a post on Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" that she is the dog's owner / handler and that he is still in training. Kujo was wearing a vest that clearly labeled him as a service dog in training when they went out on an excursion to the market.