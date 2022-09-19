ER Branding Is Common in the U.K., but How Is It Connected to the Queen?

One of the big questions many outside of the U.K. had about the queen and the mourning around her is what the initials ER mean. There's plenty of branded merchandise in the U.K. that features that abbreviation, and it sometimes has a II in it, so it reads EIIR.

As it turns out, that abbreviation is used as shorthand to refer to the queen and is officially known as a cipher. It actually means Elizabeth Regina.