Don’t Expect the New 'Mulan' Movie on Disney Plus Anytime Soon

Disney has not yet announced a new release date, but given the seriousness of the coronavirus situation, it’s not looking like theaters will open up again for several months. Which in turn means that we probably won’t see the new Mulan on Disney Plus until sometime in 2021. While that’s obviously a huge bummer, it’s also probably the best move for Disney at this time. But look on the bright side: the original Mulan movie (and the sequel!) is on Disney Plus right now!