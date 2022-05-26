Disgraced Reality TV Star Josh Duggar Received 12.5 Years in Prison — Where Will He Be Serving Time?

In December 2021, disgraced reality TV star Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges. In May 2022, he was sentenced to just over 12 years in prison.

According to a report conducted by the National Library of Medicine on predicting recidivism among adult male child pornography offenders, "29 percent committed a new offense." As of now, we have no way of knowing if Duggar will be one of the estimated 29 percent who reoffends, but his chances of doing so could be affected by any potential treatment he receives. Not every prison offers treatment for sex offenders. So, where will Josh Duggar serve his prison sentence, and will treatment be available? Here's what we know.