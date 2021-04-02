'KUWTK' Really Wants Kourtney and Scott to Get Back Together — Will They Ever?

The last-ever season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians really, really wants people to think that Kourtney and Scott get back together. Before the latest episode aired, a recent teaser made the rounds, showing Kourtney and Scott hanging out in the Malibu house, and they seem to be really, really happy together.

In the clip, Kourtney thinks she's alone in the house. She's staying in that night, working on Poosh, her website (also, is this an ad for Poosh? Probably). She suddenly hears sounds coming from the kitchen, and discovers that Scott is there too! What a coincidence. Scott even jokes, "This is like the world bringing us together." They end up watching a movie, eating snacks, and talking about their former sex life.

Kourtney tells Scott she's working on an article about celibacy (we checked and a celibacy story was never published on Poosh, so this was clearly scripted to create some sexual tension) and the two talk about how they tried being celibate but had sex anyway. Obviously this is an intimate conversation to be having. And with tonight's episode that tried to set up Kourtney and Scott, people have to wonder if these two will get back together.

Are Kourtney and Scott back together?

Kourtney and Scott are sadly not back together. Kourtney is dating Travis Barker from Blink-182, and Scott is involved with model Amelia Gray Hamlin. Kourtney and Scott officially called it quits in 2015. Kourtney had allegedly broke up with him after seeing photos of him with another woman (allegedly LA stylist Chloe Bartoli). But she didn't cut him out of her life — Scott and Kourtney are friends and coparents, and they even sometimes vacation together as a family.

Although a reunion between Kourtney and Scott isn't out of the question, they're definitely not thinking about it right now. In fact, Scott is allegedly totally fine with Kourtney's relationship with Travis. A source told Us Weekly, “Scott is aware of them being together and is OK with it since she and Scott haven’t been dating for a while. He isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father.”

The source added that the former couple have "an incredibly special bond that no one can ever come between,” as well as “history together and love for each other can’t be touched by anyone else, and they both know that." This source seems to be quite a big fan of Scourtney!

The insider added that, in return, the Kardashians are supportive of Scott's newest relationship with Amelia. “They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott," adding, "Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

On tonight's episode of KUWTK, Scott puts the rumors to rest, saying, "I think the family puts a lot of pressure on Kourtney more so than me, in regards to them wanting her to be back together with me. They just see two people who spend a lot of time together, do a lot of things with their children, so why can't we have a perfect family and a white picket fence? But it's just not that simple."

After the sisters find Kourtney and Scott in bed the next morning, they discover that they were being pranked. And that Kourtney and Scott never ever getting back together. For now. "Dinner was very nice, but we're not back together," Kourtney claims.