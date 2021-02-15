Here's Everything We Know About Awkwafina's Marvel Movie 'Shang-Chi'

When it comes to films with Asian-American casts, Crazy Rich Asians is one of the biggest success stories as part of this movement.

There's been a lot of talk about ethnic representation in major films and TV series; talk that's been put into action in recent years.

The romantic comedy pulled in a staggering $238.5 million, so naturally, Hollywood business analysts are interested to see if that success can be replicated with Awkwafina , who has been cast in the upcoming Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Awkwafina's role in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' has yet to be revealed.

In an interview with StyleCaster, Akwafina (real name: Nora Lum) said that the Marvel flick will represent Asian-Americans in a way that many movies don't. "I was pretty blown away at the different level of representation that it shows," she said. "I’ve been a part of some movies that definitely have representation, but I haven’t seen something quite like this. I think that’s the really cool thing of how representation is evolving."

However, Awkafina won't be playing the titular character, Shang-Chi, who was first conjured up by Sax Rohmer as the mysterious son of the villian Fu Manchu. He was further developed by Stev Englehart and Jim Starlin. Shang-Chi is a master of Kung Fu with no natural superpowers (in the comics) aside from his ability to focus his chi in few ways other human beings can.

His understanding of martial arts and fighting is so extensive that he's trained other Marvel Superheroes to take their combat to the next level, which includes Captain America, Spider-Man, and Wolverine. So where does Awkwafina fit into the narrative? That hasn't been divulged yet, but filming of the project has officially wrapped in October of 2020 in Australia.

@GraceRandolph Set footage from Shang Chi filming in Syd Australia, before Corona Virus. Seem to have Simu and Akwafina characters arriving at what seemed to be a “night club/hidden corporation facility” in China. #shangchi #bts #marvel #mcu pic.twitter.com/yReOiQAR8Z — chuckbass (@charlesbassf) April 27, 2020

