Bob Saget's Brentwood House Is for Sale –– Here's How Much It's Worth

When people think of the late Bob Saget and the home he once lived in, the first house that comes to mind might be the San Francisco home featured in the opening credits of Full House. While the 19th-century home was recently put on the market for a cool $6 million, Bob Saget's real-life home — the one he lived in before tragically passing away in January 2022 — was also just put up for sale.

Here's what we know about Bob's Los Angeles home.