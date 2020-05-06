Moms Are Flashing Their Breastfeeding Babies in a Hilarious Viral Challenge

There are tons of inadvisable TikTok challenges out there, but this one is just adorable. It's called the #dropemoutchallenge, named after the song, "Drop 'Em Out," by Wheeler Walker, Jr. that plays in the background of each one.

Each video is focused on adorable baby while their mom, usually the one holding the camera, gets their attention and then flashes their boobs. As you probably know, boobs only mean one thing to babies: food. And all babies (and most adults) get excited when presented with the prospect of food. In each video, an adorable baby goes from mildly content to wildly ecstatic. It's the cutest thing you'll see all day.

I don't know how this ginger baby's eyes were able to get wider than they already were, but she managed it! The fall forward is iconic too. She knew she'd land in the right position.