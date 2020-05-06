Moms Are Flashing Their Breastfeeding Babies in a Hilarious Viral Challenge

Moms Are Flashing Their Breastfeeding Babies in a Hilarious Viral ChallengeBy Robin Zlotnick
Updated
There are tons of inadvisable TikTok challenges out there, but this one is just adorable. It's called the #dropemoutchallenge, named after the song, "Drop 'Em Out," by Wheeler Walker, Jr. that plays in the background of each one.
Each video is focused on adorable baby while their mom, usually the one holding the camera, gets their attention and then flashes their boobs. As you probably know, boobs only mean one thing to babies: food. And all babies (and most adults) get excited when presented with the prospect of food. In each video, an adorable baby goes from mildly content to wildly ecstatic. It's the cutest thing you'll see all day.
I don't know how this ginger baby's eyes were able to get wider than they already were, but she managed it! The fall forward is iconic too. She knew she'd land in the right position.
This kid was so happy to begin with that it wasn't clear that he could get happier. But it happened! Him walking forward while looking around like he can't believe his luck is just so perfect.
Caden was having fun with dad and all, but dad does not compare to mom's boobs. Sorry pops.
I thought TikTok was reserved for bored teens, but apparently, there is a whole subculture of momfluencers on TikTok doing challenges like these and spreading joy by showing the world their adorable children. This video featuring Caden has more than 220,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.
Have you ever seen a baby run that fast? I don't think I have. Eli was distracted by that container, but the second he saw mom's boobs, he made a beeline for them. These videos are pure joy!
Even this little baby boy, who's very young, knows exactly what mom's boobs are for. Also, can we just talk about the song in the background? I simply cannot get over it. You can listen to the whole thing on YouTube. And you should.
Her wide open mouth seems to say it all. That girl is hungry! Luckily, her mom has perfect timing.
The way she absolutely abandoned the activity she was working on, threw that disc to the side, and marched right for her mom says it all, I think. On a side note, do you think that dinosaur onesie comes in adult sizes? Because it is extremely cute and I would wear it.
The squirm! Every part of her started to move with delight when she saw her mom's boobs! Hilarious. Her face is so precious. Is it just me or are babies really cute?! Like, I know they're cute, but these TikTok babies are somehow extra cute. Uh oh. I think I might be experiencing what one would possibly, potentially, maybe call baby fever. Yikes.
As far as TikTok challenges go, this is probably the best one I've seen. It doesn't involve anyone getting hurt or eating poison or looking silly while doing dances. This is TikTok at its finest. #MoreTikTokBabyContent2020.