Here Are Some of the Best Election 2022 Memes on the Internet
If there's one day that spotlights the massive divides in our nation more than any other, it's election day. Political parties (and their supporters) are vying for control across virtually every major facet of government besides the presidency, and the results of the day's tallies will define how the U.S. is governed for the coming years.
All in all, there's a lot going on, and it goes without saying that things can become stressful as a result. So, what better way to break the tension a little bit than through some election day memes? Keep scrolling to check out the types of puns that the internet came up with for this election day.
There is plenty to meme about election day this year.
In times of strife, sometimes we all just need a little laugh to make light of a situation. For however important taking part in government is, there's still plenty to meme about voting and the hullabaloo created by it all.
The election of Maxwell Alejandro Frost to Florida's 10th district congressional seat is a landmark victory for Democrats, who have struggled recently to hold footing in the sunshine state. Thankfully, astute meme creators online also realized that he is a big fan of Barbie director Greta Gerwig, so much so that he dressed up as her for Halloween.
Between admitting love for CNBC's Steve Kornacki to poking fun at the "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator," Elon Musk, voters made the best of election 2022 in all the right ways. If only George Washington could see what the country has become!
The inherit purpose of a meme, naturally, is to poke fun or make a joke. However, some users decided to post things on social media that were both funny and compelling as well.
With the 2022 election redrawing party lines and calling into question which party power lies within currently in the U.S. government, there's clearly a lot at stake.
When months of heated political theater finally culminate in our civic duty to cast a ballot, the least we can do (for our mental health) is joke about it, right?