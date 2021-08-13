The First Statue Depicting Real Women in Central Park Wasn't Created Until 2020

This wild season of Jeopardy! is almost over, but that doesn’t mean we should stop practicing our Jeopardy! chops. And the best way to prepare to be a contestant is to practice at home with the daily Final Jeopardy clues provided in advance.

Even if we do ever want to compete on the real stage, though, it’ll be tough to beat Matt Amodio . He’s now the third highest Jeopardy! earner after Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer with $547,600 and a 17-day winning streak. We are mightily impressed with his performance, but will he know enough about modern-day history as he needs to to beat out newcomers Eric Shi and Nicolle Neulist?

So not only do contestants need to know their 19th century American female heroes, but they also need to know at least two out of the three women featured on a statue erected in Central Park barely a year ago. Are they keeping up on their statue news? Even if they don’t know the answer, some lucky guesses might also do the trick.

“2 of the 3 women depicted on the first statue of real women in Central Park, unveiled in August 2020.”

While the category dabbles in the 19th century, contestants will need to be more up to date on modern history as well to get this one right. The clue is:

Contestants can pick any two out of the three women in the statue to answer the Aug. 13 Final Jeopardy.

The statue, which is actually called the Women’s Rights Pioneer Monument, features Sojourner Truth, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Susan B. Anthony. All three women were essential in American history, and are famous for fighting for the right to vote for women. Stanton and Anthony were the main forces behind the Seneca Falls Convention, the first convention of women to come together for women’s suffrage, in 1848.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

From there, Sojourner Truth, who was born a slave and escaped, joined in on the women’s suffrage and abolitionist movements — an early link between feminism and antiracism. She’s most famous for her speech, “Ain’t I a Woman,” which she spoke at the 1851 Women’s Rights Convention in Ohio. None of the three women were alive when the 19th amendment, in which women are given the right to vote, was passed in 1920.

Article continues below advertisement

The statue in Central Park features these three women, and is actually the first statue of real women in Central Park in the park’s 167-year history. The organization, Monumental Women, explains in their mission statement that they are “[c]hallenging U.S. municipalities to recognize and honor the contributions of all women and people of color with tributes in their public spaces.” This statue was a major win and the first step to continuing their work.

Source: Getty Images