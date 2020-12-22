The Crazy Reason Hayley Paige’s Instagram Was Stolen From Her

The lawsuit came about when Hayley Paige resigned from JLM. She has nine lines of wedding dresses with the JLM Couture parent company, but when her previous contract terms were up, she got to work on getting a new contract that was less one-sided. Hayley Paige signed her initial contract with JLM in 2011, when she was only 25 years old.

According to that contract, “[JLM] owns the right to her name, any derivatives of her name, and all designs. This extends, it said, to any social media account bearing her name.” This means by winning the lawsuit against Hayley Paige, JLM has actually taken away her access to use her own name. She was born Hayley Paige Gutman, but her entire brand and social media presence is built around her own name, Hayley Paige.