The Response to That HBO Max Integration Test Email Is Just so Wholesome

While the mystery of the HBO Max integration test emails raged for several hours on June 17, 2021, people on Twitter asked one another if they, too, received the mystery emails. After a day of speculation, the source of the emails was revealed in a tweet posted to the HBO Max account: an intern.

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️

This endearing and positive message hopefully minimized the amount of angry or confused customers calling about the mix-up!