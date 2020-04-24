Twitter Keeps Trolling ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. on Social Media — Here's Why!

As the 2020 NFL Draft is in full swing, fans can't help themselves but to take to social media to share their reactions to players, teams, trades ... and the analysts reporting on the highly anticipated sporting event. Nothing is off the table, and having a thick skin is seemingly a must as fans can't help but troll what is captured on air.

In what has seemingly become a yearly tradition on Twitter, fans are quick to comment that "Mel Kiper Jr. looks like a Muppet." Say, what?! Distractify dug through Twitter's archives as far back as 2008, which poked fun at the ESPN analyst. So, who is Mel Kiper Jr.? According to viewers, Sam Eagle in disguise.

The sport's analyst has been covering the NFL Draft since 1984 and has appeared on Sports Center, NFL Live, and also co-hosts his own radio show Dari and Mel. According to ESPN, Mel provides "in-depth scouting information on the nation’s most talented collegiate football players." With the 2020 Draft underway, the "Mel Kiper Muppet" tweets have sounded off.

Twitter calls ESPN analyst Mel Kiper a Muppet and he's kind of here for it. "Your yearly reminder that Mel Kiper Jr looks like a muppet. Namely, Sam the Eagle," tweeted one person. Another added, "Mel Kiper looks more and more like a muppet every year. #NFLDraft ." This individual tweeted, "Mel Kiper"s transformation into a living muppet seems to be accelerating..." Your yearly reminder that Mel Kiper Jr looks like a muppet. Namely, Sam the Eagle. pic.twitter.com/Sl9jE1qAB0 — Norman Hall (@AggieNeH) April 24, 2020 In 2016 a person posted, " @ESPN the ruse has gone on long enough. Mel Kiper is a Muppet, isn't he? Admit it, we already know the truth." Additionally, an individual wrote: "Is it my imagination or does Mel Kiper look like one of those Muppet guys?" Well, it seems Mel let himself in on the joke. In a 2015 video, the ESPN analysts partnered with Jim Henson's iconic Muppets for a video. Mel performed alongside Sam the Eagle and the two had a stare down.