Who Is Miranda Lambert’s Husband and What Does He Do for a Living?

After a four-year marriage to Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert has found herself a new man. Miranda married Brendan McLoughlin in 2019, but Brendan is not a public figure the way Blake was. That means that her new beau is a lot more mysterious than the man at the center of her last serious relationship.

Get to know Brendan, from his job and his family to his loving relationship with his now-wife.

Who is Miranda’s new husband? In his former life, Brendan's job was as a police officer.

Miranda and Brendan got married in a secret ceremony in early 2019. The two had only known each other for a few months when they got married, having met for the first time when he was working for the NYPD at Good Morning America. The country singer was performing on the show, which is how the two crossed paths. 