Everyone's Raving About This Personality Quiz on TikTok That's "On the Nose"

But that still hasn't stopped people from searching for answers, like this four question personality quiz on TikTok.

Humanity is always on the endless search for answers that'll ultimately make life easier. Ahh yes, because of course having knowledge of something will immediately set you on the path towards self-improvement and betterment ... not. I know eating 1,200 calories worth of Taco Bell and Reese's Cups at 1 a.m. is horrible, but that doesn't stop me from gorging myself, does it?

Here's how to take the personality quiz, without having to open up TikTok.

The popular TikTok quiz, posted by @jamielaing, will reportedly nail your personality type down pat. Now what you do with this information is entirely up to you, but it's comprised of four simple questions. It's important that you're honest about the first thing that pops into your head, because this is supposed to be about personal instinct and all of that good stuff. Are you ready?

Question No. 1: What is your favorite animal in the world? Question No. 2: What is your second favorite animal in the world? Question No. 3: When you think of the ocean, what do you think of? Question No. 4: When you think of darkness, what do you think of?

Source: Getty

So, do you have the answers to these questions? OK, good. The answer to the first question is important because, according to the quiz, that's how you see yourself. As for your second favorite animal? That's how you see your significant other. Now, the third question is interesting because how you see the ocean is apparently how you view love. And your perception of darkness is how you view death.

So, what did the results of this quiz tell you? I unfortunately thought about the questions for too long and have confused myself beyond belief to know the real answer for Questions 1 and 2, but I know my immediate responses for the third and fourth queries, and I have to say I think they're very much on point. Of course there are tons of other personality quizzes on TikTok that are a bit more in-depth you can check out, like this one right here.