Rebel Wilson Came out Just in Time for Pride Month!
Love is in the air for several celebrity couples. Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend in early June, while Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike recently confirmed dating rumors after they were seen locking lips on social media.
The latest celebrity to announce that they’re off the market is Senior Year’s Rebel Wilson. On Thursday, June 9, the actress shared a shocking revelation with her Instagram followers.
Just in time for Pride Month, Rebel revealed that she’s dating someone new — and that someone is a woman. So, who is Rebel Wilson's new girlfriend? Here’s what we know so far.
Is Rebel Wilson gay? The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress’s dating history explored.
Rebel has never explicitly disclosed her sexual identity until now. She set the record straight in the caption of a candid Instagram post, writing, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”
In 2015, Rebel was romantically linked to Deported actor Mickey Gooch Jr. Two years later, she was seen cozying up to Aden Stay. But it wasn’t until 2020 that she and Jacob Busch took their relationship public. The two dated for six months before their split.
Rebel previously pledged to have a Hot Girl Summer following her breakup, but the situation seems different for the actress now that she’s in a relationship. From the looks of it, things are getting pretty serious.
So, who is Rebel Wilson’s new girlfriend? Meet Ramona Agruma.
According to Rebel, she and her now-girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, met by way of a mutual friend. In an interview with PEOPLE she explained, “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other.”
"It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic,” she gushed.
Ramona’s Instagram bio reveals that she's a fashion designer and owns a sustainable loungewear brand based in Los Angeles.
News of Rebel’s relationship status is surprising, as she temporarily swore off dating. Rebel said that she spent that time “finding more self-worth,” adding that "it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship."
“There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have,” she told the outlet. "So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."
The 42-year-old self-proclaimed “late bloomer” reminds us that it’s never too late to find love.