"The Science of Scare" Has Crowned the New Scariest Movie of All Time — What Is It?

Whether you're into blockbuster hits and franchises like The Conjuring, or rather disturbing and obscure New French Extremity flicks (Martyrs, anyone?), you diverse horror fans can probably get on board with the fact that naming just one film as the scariest of all time is quite the feat.

Though horror aficionados often go back to 1973's satanic masterpiece The Exorcist, which famously had people literally fainting and crying in theaters at the time of its release, science says otherwise.