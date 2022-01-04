Justin Hartley Is ”Down” for a ‘This Is Us’ Movie — But Is It Really Happening? Details

Justin Hartley Is ”Down” for a ‘This Is Us’ Movie — But Is It Really Happening? DetailsBy Kelly Corbett
Jan. 4 2022, Published 11:10 a.m. ET
Season 6 of This Is Us is finally here and we are not okay. As you may recall, NBC previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the Emmy award-winning series would end during spring 2022 after the Season 6 finale.
With just 18 episodes to go, it’s starting to hit us that our days watching the Pearson family are numbered. Or at least we think they are.
Ahead of the Season 6 premiere on Jan. 4, 2022, stars Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, and Mandy Moore all chatted with press about the show’s final season. While Season 7 is definitely off the table, they all may have weighed in on the possibility of a This Is Us movie. Could this be true?
Keep reading to learn everything we know about this potential movie.
Justin Hartley says he's "down" for a 'This Is Us' movie. Sterling K. Brown and Mandy Morre second that.
In Dec. 2021, Justin Hartley spoke with Access Hollywood about his interest in continuing the show's story on the big screen. "I am down for a This Is Us movie; I love these cats," he told the outlet, referring to his cast members. In fact, he noted that he'd be open to filming even more than one movie.
"I would do a trilogy movie, I really would. I would do a movie every year with these guys," he said.
Furthermore, E! also spoke with Justin's costar Sterling K. Brown in Dec. 2021, where Sterling expressed interest in a This Is Us movie. "We totally could. And that's something, actually ... I could definitely see them promoting it. Like, we've seen the Sex and the City joints, there's an Entourage joint, if they can do it, why the hell not?" he said.
Mandy Moore also fancied the idea. "We were laughing the other day with some of the cast, like, all these shows that are getting rebooted, didn't they just end five, six, seven years ago? Are we going to be doing This Is Us the reboot in six years? I would be game to do anything that would reunite me with everybody here," she said.
So, is this happening? Will there be a This Is Us movie? We haven't gotten word yet, but stay tuned. From the looks of it, fans would definitely be in favor.
Season 6 of This Is Us returns to NBC on Jan. 4, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST.