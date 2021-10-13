William Shatner Received This Distinguished Award From NASA Back in 2014

Over the last few weeks, William Shatner 's first-ever trip to space and the fanfare that accompanied it has been covered widely. Captain Kirk himself has finally achieved his lifelong goal when he blasted off into the great unknown on Oct. 13, 2021. The mission was a resounding success.

William has been known for decades as one of the most important figures in sci-fi television history, and his trip 347,539 feet above ground level was the first time that the Star Trek star ever actually left the planet. However, it was not the first time that he worked with NASA in an official capacity.

Keep reading for all of the details regarding the first time William crossed paths with the storied space organization, and the award they presented him with later on.