Aaliyah Gayles' Dad Updates Fans After USC Recruit's ShootingBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 19 2022, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
As gun violence has surged, we’ve seen countless public figures and celebrities become victims. And unfortunately, the vicious cycle continues. Eighteen-year-old Aaliyah Gayles, a USC women’s basketball commit, is currently hospitalized after having been shot multiple times.
Social media users have been pouring out get-well wishes in light of Aaliyah’s condition. And Aaliyah Gayles’ dad, Dwight Gayles, has been very vocal with updates about her status. However, social media users are yearning for answers. So, what happened to Aaliyah Gayles? Read on for the full scoop.
Reports share that Aaliyah Gayles was shot while attending a Las Vegas house party.
The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that Aaliyah was shot multiple times at a Las Vegas house party on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
The outlet shares that Aaliyah was one of four people — including two minors — who sustained gunshot wounds following a fight that erupted at the party. Thankfully, law enforcement revealed that the gunshot wounds were survivable, though one woman was said to be in serious condition.
The publication reveals that Aaliyah underwent two emergency surgeries upon arrival at the hospital. No additional details have been given about where Aaliyah was shot, but it was confirmed that she didn’t sustain any head or torso injuries.
Aaliyah Gayles' dad, Dwight Gayles, said that his daughter is expected to make a full recovery.
Hearing that your child has been shot is a parent's worst nightmare. Aaliyah’s father, Dwight Gayles, has been open about the basketball star’s status.
On April 17, 2022, Dwight took to Twitter to ask supporters for prayers and shared that Aaliyah is doing OK. Additionally, Dwight returned to Twitter in the wee morning hours of April 19, 2022, to share that Aaliyah has pulled through her third surgery.
At this time, there is no telling how long Aaliyah will remain hospitalized, but social media supporters are elated with the news.
In case you didn't know, Aaliyah is quite the talented young woman. Per ESPN HoopGurlz rankings, the Las Vegas Spring Valley High School point guard currently holds the title as the No. 8 recruit in the class of 2022. Not to mention, Aaliyah recently showed off her skills in the McDonald’s All American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.
ESPN shares that Aaliyah has committed to the USC Women's Basketball team.
Lindsay Gottlieb, the USC Women's Basketball coach, believes that Aaliyah will be able to pull through this unfortunate situation.
"Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known," Lindsey said in a statement to ESPN. "I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can."
We’d like to wish Aaliyah Gayles a speedy recovery.