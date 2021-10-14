Agnes Tirop's Husband, Emmanuel Rotich, Is Reportedly a Suspect In Her Murder

Agnes, who recently placed fourth in the 5,000-meter race at the Tokyo Olympic Games , was found dead at her home in Iten, a western town in Kenya.

She was only 25 years old.

Content warning: This article discusses alleged domestic violence and contains graphic descriptions of homicide.

Her untimely death is indeed a tragedy, and public figures and brands alike have been sharing touching tributes online. But, since the nature of the crime is morbid and her husband is missing, fans and law enforcement believe that he may be involved. Here’s what we know.

Agnes Tirop’s cause of death is stabbing.

Life can be so cruel sometimes. Per France24, Agnes Tirop was found dead after an apparent stabbing that took place on Oct. 13, 2021. Tom Makori, Keiyo North Sub County Police Commander, reportedly confirmed that Agnes’s husband, Emmanuel Rotich, is currently being pursued by law enforcement.

"We received a message from the family of Tirop's husband that the husband had phoned the parents while crying and asking that God forgive him as there is something bad he had done," Tom told NTV Kenya Television. Tom went on to share the gruesome details of police discovering Agnes’s body.

Article continues below advertisement

"When police went to Tirop's house they found her in bed with blood under the bed and a lot of it on the floor,” Tom shared. "When police looked at the body, it looked like she had been stabbed on the neck with what we suspect to be a knife.” Unfortunately, Emmanuel has yet to be captured by law enforcement.