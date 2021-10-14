Agnes Tirop's Husband, Emmanuel Rotich, Is Reportedly a Suspect In Her Murder

Agnes Tirop's Husband, Emmanuel Rotich, Is Reportedly a Suspect In Her MurderBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 14 2021, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
Content warning: This article discusses alleged domestic violence and contains graphic descriptions of homicide.
Kenyan long-distance runner and two-time bronze medalist, Agnes Tirop, has died.
She was only 25 years old.
Agnes, who recently placed fourth in the 5,000-meter race at the Tokyo Olympic Games, was found dead at her home in Iten, a western town in Kenya.
Her untimely death is indeed a tragedy, and public figures and brands alike have been sharing touching tributes online. But, since the nature of the crime is morbid and her husband is missing, fans and law enforcement believe that he may be involved. Here’s what we know.
Agnes Tirop’s cause of death is stabbing.
Life can be so cruel sometimes. Per France24, Agnes Tirop was found dead after an apparent stabbing that took place on Oct. 13, 2021.
Tom Makori, Keiyo North Sub County Police Commander, reportedly confirmed that Agnes’s husband, Emmanuel Rotich, is currently being pursued by law enforcement.
"We received a message from the family of Tirop's husband that the husband had phoned the parents while crying and asking that God forgive him as there is something bad he had done," Tom told NTV Kenya Television.
Tom went on to share the gruesome details of police discovering Agnes’s body.
"When police went to Tirop's house they found her in bed with blood under the bed and a lot of it on the floor,” Tom shared. "When police looked at the body, it looked like she had been stabbed on the neck with what we suspect to be a knife.”
Unfortunately, Emmanuel has yet to be captured by law enforcement.
Agnes Tirop recently made history breaking the world record at the Adizero Road to Records event in Germany.
Aside from winning bronze medals, Agnes achieved one of the biggest feats in track and field: breaking a world record. Per CNN, Agnes broke the world record at the Adizero Road to Records event in Germany in Sept. 2021 by shaving 28 seconds off the previous set time of 30:29 in the 10 km race. The previous record was set by Moroccan athlete Asmae Leghzaoui in 2002.
"I'm so happy to have broken the world record,” Agnes reportedly said at the conclusion of the race. “I felt the pace was good. The course was very good, too."
Plus, Agnes also made history at the tender age of 19 by becoming the second youngest person to win the 2015 IAAF World Cross Country Championships. South African Zola Budd was the first to do so in 1985.
As you can imagine, there has been an outpouring of condolences to the friends and family of Agnes. William Samoei Ruto, Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, issued a heartfelt tribute on Twitter once the news broke.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of our world record star Agnes Tirop, a gifted and indefatigable long-distance athlete who kept our flag flying globally. She was hardworking, focused, and resilient,” he wrote.
Losing a loved one at such a young age is unimaginable. It's even worse when the crime is believed to have been committed by the person who should always love, protect, and keep one out of harm's way.
We would like to give our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Agnes Tirop.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.