Who Is Amber Heard’s Acting Coach, Kristy Sexton? Here's What We Know About Her

Intimacy Professional Association writes that she "has been working on sets around the world with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry as an intimacy coordinator, actress, writer, director, acting teacher, and acting coach."

Kristy worked on Amazon's The Wilds as an intimacy coordinator, which, as defined by SAG-Aftra's guidelines, is "an advocate, a liaison between actors and production … in regard to nudity and simulated sex."