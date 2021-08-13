'Spin' Actress Avantika Vandanapu Is a Private Person — What's There to Know About Her Parents?

Despite her relatively young age, actress, dancer, and singer Avantika Vandanapu is already hailed as one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood and far beyond.

At only 16, Avantika has booked roles in feverishly anticipated movies like Spin and popular TV shows like Diary of a Future President. She also worked on flicks like Premam and Manamantha. So, what's there to know about Avantika's family life? Who are her parents?