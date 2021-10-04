Are These Wild 'Doctor Strange 2' Leaks Legit or Laughable?

There's been some wild Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alleged leaks hitting the internet lately, but are any of the rumors legitimate? Doctor Strange 2 doesn't hit theaters until March 25, 2022, but the film has already been majorly hyped up for several reasons. The sequel will, of course, feature the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character. Elizabeth Olsen will also return as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, fresh off the events of WandaVision .

Xochitl Gomez will also be making her Marvel debut in Doctor Strange 2 as America Chavez, a character that has yet to be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe . There have been reports that Tom Hiddleston will be appearing as Loki as well, although that has yet to be officially confirmed. So what are the Doctor Strange 2 leaks so far? Are any of them legitimate?

'Doctor Strange' leak No. 1: The movie takes place two years after 'WandaVision.'

There have been some pretty interesting Doctor Strange 2 unverified leaks so far, involving everything from the Scarlet Witch's involvement to a surprise appearance from Magneto and more. One of the biggest unverified leaks so far comes from The Cosmic Circus. The website alleges that Doctor Strange 2 will take place two years after the events of WandaVision, and that a major source of conflict will be Stephen's decision to help or harm Wanda Maximoff.

"Wanda's actions will force Stephen and the Sorcerers of Kamar Taj (among others) to intervene in an attempt to subdue Wanda," the outlet writes. "Stephen will be forced to choose between attempting to save Wanda's life or ultimately ending it."

It's an interesting theory for sure, however, it seems rather out of character for Wanda to act in a manner that would force Dr. Strange to even consider having to end her life. Agatha did warn Wanda, "You have no idea what you've done" when Wanda fully accepted the powers of the Scarlet Witch in the WandaVision series finale. However, Wanda has never actively set out to harm innocent civilians.

