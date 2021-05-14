How Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship With Queen Elizabeth Today?

On April 9, Prince Philip died of old age only weeks after the groundbreaking interview that left the royal family in shambles. A month before the British patriarch passed away, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey and got candid about their experience at the Buckingham Palace, which was less than favorable.

In a recent interview with Dax Shepard, Harry unveiled even more details about the real reason he left the United Kingdom, and many are shocked by his candor. In the past, the British Royal Family has been extremely tight-lipped about what happens behind closed doors. So how does the queen feel about all of this? Does Queen Elizabeth still talk to Harry and Meghan?

Does the queen still talk to Harry and Meghan?

According to a source, Mexit didn’t keep Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip away from their precious great-grandson, Archie. On a February episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Harry revealed that he’s kept in touch with his family in the U.K. via video chat. He told the TV host, “Both my grandparents do Zoom. They've seen Archie running around."

After Philip’s death in April, Harry returned to London for his grandfather’s funeral without his wife, who was unable to travel due to her pregnancy. Despite their temporary separation, a source said that Meghan and Harry communicated every day.

Source: Getty Images

The source shared with People, "Meghan and Harry have been in touch every day. She knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone. Meghan has insisted to him every day though that they are fine. She hasn't wanted him to worry."

According to the source, Meghan was also in touch with the queen before the funeral. "Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather's funeral. Meghan and Archie also spoke with the queen earlier this week."

"It has been a very difficult time. The duke was the head of the family, and if there were any time they were going to come together, it's now," the source added. While it appears that Harry’s relationship with his family is still intact, he’s still working through the generational curses that have been imposed on him as a descendant of the royal family.

