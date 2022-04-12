They went on to write, "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as long as possible in Gilbert's honor. Love, the Gottfried family."

One fan replied and pointed out that it was only a few months ago that Gilbert tweeted a photo of himself with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, two fellow comics who also recently passed away.