Loki Is the God of Mischief and of Faking His Own Death

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe , writers have shown that just because you believe a character has died does not mean their time on screen is over. Despite Black Widow dying in Avengers: Endgame , the franchise is reprising her character for a standalone movie (which will take place before the events in Endgame).

But the character in the franchise who has arguably faced the most deaths and still managed to come back is Loki. Thor's anti-hero brother is returning to the MCU for his own show, Loki, coming to Disney Plus this July, and just like in his many other movie appearances, the God of Mischief is assumed to be dead — only to return again.

So, how does Loki keep coming back to life?