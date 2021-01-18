Is Charli D'Amelio Quitting TikTok? Why She's Been Inactive

At only 16, Charli D'Amelio quickly became TikTok's most-followed creator, being the first person on the app to amass both 50 million and 100 million followers. The teenager currently has more than 106 million followers on the app, and her fun dance videos easily bring in millions of views apiece.

Considering she only started her account in mid-2019, her rise to fame was a quick one, and Charli has talked about the toll that fame has taken on her mental health multiple times.

In the comments of her most recent video on the app, though, users are begging the creator not to leave, leading some to wonder if she's decided to delete her account. Is Charli considering quitting TikTok?