Universal's 'Dear Evan Hansen' Movie Pulls Source Material Right From Broadway

Universal Pictures' adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is only the latest in Hollywood's attempt to cash in on audiences' love for Broadway. Following its fellow movie musicals Cats, Hamilton, Les Misérables, and more, Dear Evan Hansen brings the 2015 show tunes from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to life in a new way.

Fans and curious viewers are wondering if the Dear Evan Hansen movie will be a musical like its source material. Here's everything we know about the movie.