Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals That Her Youngest Daughter Is Transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals That Her Youngest Daughter Is TransgenderBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 29 2021, Published 5:11 p.m. ET
Coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a scary process for anyone. From worrying about being accepted by society to how your parents and loved ones will take the news, it takes a lot of guts to be who you are loudly and proudly. Luckily, taking that step allows others like you to feel comfortable in doing the same.
So, it’s no surprise that many people are overjoyed with the news of Jamie Lee Curtis praising her transgender daughter. While there will always be haters and naysayers, there is an equal number of people who support the LGBTQ+ community. And for Jamie to be out and proud about her daughter means the world. It has also left fans wondering just how many kids the actress has in total. Read on as we give you the breakdown.
Jamie Lee Curtis is a proud mama of two girls: Ruby and Annie.
In her recent cover story for AARP The Magazine’s August/September issue, the 62-year-old star got super candid about her personal life.
And with regards to her children, Jamie had no qualms about sharing how proud she is of her daughters.
In the magazine, Jamie shared that her youngest daughter — 25-year-old Ruby — is transgender. The star also shared thats she and her husband, Best in Show director Christopher Guest, “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."
Jamie also revealed that Ruby — a computer gaming editor — is looking forward to jumping the broom soon.
“She and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate,” Jamie told the outlet.
As for Jamie’s oldest daughter — 34-year-old Annie — she is busy enjoying life with her husband and works as a dance instructor.
While Jamie has yet to welcome any grandchildren to the family, she tells the publication that she’s hopeful for the future.
Jamie Lee Curtis also spoke about her sobriety journey and creating a new identity.
Dealing with sobriety is no easy feat. However, Jamie has been able to remain sober from drugs and alcohol for 22 years.
And while celebrating her achievement, the actress shared that had she not kicked her habit to the curb, she would have now been “dead for sure.”
She also explained that sobriety helped her gain a new community and create a new identity. Jamie now describes herself as “just a sober person — flawed, contradictory, broken, and redeemed."
Thankfully, Jamie’s sobriety has also allowed her to learn how to let things go and better her life.
“I am somebody who sheds every day,” she says. “Let's get rid of that, I don't need that. It's all about old ideas that don't work anymore.”
We love that Jamie is in a happy and healthy space in her life. And as so many members of the LGBTQ+ community receive backlash on a daily basis, we admire the fact that Jamie fully supports her daughter Ruby's transition.
If you or someone you know is a member of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning community and need support, the LGBT National Help Center provides free and confidential resources.