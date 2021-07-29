Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals That Her Youngest Daughter Is Transgender

Coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a scary process for anyone. From worrying about being accepted by society to how your parents and loved ones will take the news, it takes a lot of guts to be who you are loudly and proudly. Luckily, taking that step allows others like you to feel comfortable in doing the same.

So, it’s no surprise that many people are overjoyed with the news of Jamie Lee Curtis praising her transgender daughter. While there will always be haters and naysayers, there is an equal number of people who support the LGBTQ+ community. And for Jamie to be out and proud about her daughter means the world. It has also left fans wondering just how many kids the actress has in total. Read on as we give you the breakdown.

Jamie Lee Curtis is a proud mama of two girls: Ruby and Annie.

In her recent cover story for AARP The Magazine’s August/September issue, the 62-year-old star got super candid about her personal life. And with regards to her children, Jamie had no qualms about sharing how proud she is of her daughters.

In the magazine, Jamie shared that her youngest daughter — 25-year-old Ruby — is transgender. The star also shared thats she and her husband, Best in Show director Christopher Guest, “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie also revealed that Ruby — a computer gaming editor — is looking forward to jumping the broom soon. “She and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate,” Jamie told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Jamie’s oldest daughter — 34-year-old Annie — she is busy enjoying life with her husband and works as a dance instructor. While Jamie has yet to welcome any grandchildren to the family, she tells the publication that she’s hopeful for the future.

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her 25-year-old child is transgender, and that her son Thomas, has become her daughter Ruby. Here, Curtis with her son Thomas. The family has released no photos of Ruby. pic.twitter.com/TB1ExDyhJs — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 29, 2021 Source: Twitter