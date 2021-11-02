Jessica Simpson and Her Husband, Eric Johnson, Are the Proud Parents of Three Children

You'd be hard-pressed to find a facet of American pop culture that Jessica Simpson hasn't dabbled in at one point or another. The multi-hyphenate creative has released hit songs, appeared on television and in movies, released lines of clothing, and even authored books. Through her work, she has solidified herself as one of the most independently successful female stars of the 21st century, and she still shows no signs of slowing down.

Jessica's fans are likely familiar with her contributions to society over the years, but they might not know the inner workings of her personal life. So, what do we know about Jessica's kids, husband, and life outside of the limelight? Keep reading to find out!

Who are Jessica Simpson's children? She has three of them.

For however successful Jessica is in the public eye, her true joy in life over the last decade or so has been being a mother. The star gave birth to her first child, Maxwell Drew Johnson, on May 1, 2012. During her pregnancy, she posed nude on the cover of ELLE, but after she gave birth, she was very candid about pregnancy weight and how it affected her. After gaining roughly 70 pounds while pregnant, Jessica underwent a dramatic weight loss and went on to become a Weight Watchers spokesperson .

Just a year later, Jessica's second child, Ace Knute Johnson, was born on June 30, 2013. Going into her second pregnancy, Jessica wanted to keep things secret, namely the sex of the baby. However, she slipped up while speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, mentioning that the baby was a boy. One of the other major departures from her first pregnancy was that Jessica was much more conscious of her weight gain the second time around, and worked diligently to get rid of the excess weight as soon as Ace was born.

It took a few years for baby number three to come to be, but on March 19, 2019, her next bundle of joy, Birdie Mae Johnson, was born. This pregnancy came as a bit of a surprise to fans as Jessica had been adamant barely two years prior that she was done after two children. Jessica experienced some health difficulties during that time, such as bronchitis and severe swelling. Nonetheless, Jessica made it through strong and less than a year after Birdie's birth, the star dropped roughly 100 pounds.

Source: Getty Images