Jessica Simpson and Her Husband, Eric Johnson, Are the Proud Parents of Three Children

Jessica Simpson and Her Husband, Eric Johnson, Are the Proud Parents of Three ChildrenBy Chris Barilla
Nov. 2 2021, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
You'd be hard-pressed to find a facet of American pop culture that Jessica Simpson hasn't dabbled in at one point or another. The multi-hyphenate creative has released hit songs, appeared on television and in movies, released lines of clothing, and even authored books. Through her work, she has solidified herself as one of the most independently successful female stars of the 21st century, and she still shows no signs of slowing down.
Jessica's fans are likely familiar with her contributions to society over the years, but they might not know the inner workings of her personal life. So, what do we know about Jessica's kids, husband, and life outside of the limelight? Keep reading to find out!
Who are Jessica Simpson's children? She has three of them.
For however successful Jessica is in the public eye, her true joy in life over the last decade or so has been being a mother. The star gave birth to her first child, Maxwell Drew Johnson, on May 1, 2012. During her pregnancy, she posed nude on the cover of ELLE, but after she gave birth, she was very candid about pregnancy weight and how it affected her. After gaining roughly 70 pounds while pregnant, Jessica underwent a dramatic weight loss and went on to become a Weight Watchers spokesperson .
Just a year later, Jessica's second child, Ace Knute Johnson, was born on June 30, 2013. Going into her second pregnancy, Jessica wanted to keep things secret, namely the sex of the baby. However, she slipped up while speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, mentioning that the baby was a boy. One of the other major departures from her first pregnancy was that Jessica was much more conscious of her weight gain the second time around, and worked diligently to get rid of the excess weight as soon as Ace was born.
It took a few years for baby number three to come to be, but on March 19, 2019, her next bundle of joy, Birdie Mae Johnson, was born. This pregnancy came as a bit of a surprise to fans as Jessica had been adamant barely two years prior that she was done after two children. Jessica experienced some health difficulties during that time, such as bronchitis and severe swelling. Nonetheless, Jessica made it through strong and less than a year after Birdie's birth, the star dropped roughly 100 pounds.
Who is Jessica Simpson's husband? They've been together for over a decade.
Jessica has been romantically intertwined with a few notable people in her life, including John Mayer and Nick Lachey, but things changed entirely when she met Eric Johnson. Eric used to work as a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, but he retired just a few years prior to meeting Jessica. When they met through mutual friends at a party, Eric was studying business at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.
Their relationship quickly took off after that, and the duo were engaged just a few months later, in 2010. Things advanced even quicker once that was done, as Jessica and Eric gave birth to both Maxwell and Ace before the couple tied the knot in 2014. They've been by each other's sides ever since, offering support in every facet of life. When Jessica decided to quit drinking in 2017, Eric was right there with her, even offering to quit drinking at the same time in solidarity with his wife.
Speaking of quitting drinking, Jessica just celebrated four years of sobriety.
After a long uphill battle with sobriety issues, Jessica decided to quit drinking back in 2017. Now, the star is happily celebrating four years without a single drop of alcohol. Taking to Instagram on Nov. 1, 2021, she shared a candid photo of herself from when she was still consistently drinking and wrote a powerful statement noting the positive changes in her lifestyle.
"I can’t believe it has been four yrs! It feels like maybe two. I think that is a good thing. Ha," she wrote in the post's caption. "There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was."
Jessica concluded her heartfelt message by saying, "I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."