Who Is Lauren Mascitti? The 'American Idol' Contestant Has Major Country Vibes

American Idol returned for Season 18 on Feb. 16 — and with it came a whole new batch of talent. Although we're just barely into the audition process at this point, among the contestants that have already been identified is 28-year-old Lauren Mascitti.

It's worth noting that Lauren's audition hasn't yet been featured on the show. However, hardcore Idol fans who want to get the scoop on as many contestants as possible ahead of time are likely clamoring for all the deets they can.

So let's take a look at Lauren's background to see whether she has a decent shot at making it to the live show later this season.