How Far Does Personal Trainer Martin Make It on ‘The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)By Katherine Stinson
Nov. 16 2021, Published 2:42 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
How far does Martin Gelbspan make it on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette? The 29-year-old personal trainer from Miami has been lucky enough to score a one-on-one date with Michelle. Does he make it much further, or was that one-on-one date Martin's last with Michelle? Let's investigate.
Who is Martin on 'The Bachelorette'?
So, what do we know about Martin? He clearly has strong bond has with his family. He made a sweet post on Instagram reminding his followers to nourish relationships with the strong women in their lives, particularly with family members. Martin himself has also made loving posts about his mother and sister. So he’s definitely a family man!
Not only is Martin a family man, but he’s also a dedicated personal trainer. He also has a fitness YouTube channel and his own personal fitness training app!
So the man can meet fitness goals with ease, but how about love goals with Michelle?
When does Martin go home on 'The Bachelorette'?
Michelle gave Martin a rose on their one-on-one date, making him safe for at least another week. However, Martin doesn't feature prominently in the promo for the Nov. 16 episode. Does that necessarily mean Martin and Michelle's love is doomed? If we follow what resident Bachelor Nation spoiler expert Reality Steve has been saying, then that answer is yes.
How much farther does Martin make it on 'The Bachelorette'?
Martin's future on The Bachelorette is still unclear at the moment. What we do know is that Michelle and her men are packing up on tonight's episode and heading from California to Minneapolis, Minn. Michelle is a Minnesota native, and it's interesting to see her take more than just her top four men to Minnesota. An episode promo for the Nov. 16 episode shows Michelle enjoying a one-on-one date with Joe Coleman, one of Michelle's rumored final four.
We predict Martin might make it at least one more week. If Reality Steve is correct (and he usually is) and Martin isn't one of Michelle's top four men, then there's not much left for Martin on Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
But Martin seems like a nice guy! Why would he get sent home?
The thing with The Bachelorette (and The Bachelor, and well, dating in general) is that you may be a great contestant and get along well with the lead, right? It's simply a matter of the lead feeling a stronger connection with other contestants. We appreciated that Martin owned up to Michelle about his flaws in their one-on-one date. However, the show is a competition and Michelle has to choose who is best for her.
That being said, Bachelor Nation is vast. There's nothing stopping Martin from going on Bachelor in Paradise for example! Or, he could become a future Bachelor! Or, Martin could be Bachelor Nation’s first resident fitness guru. Martin could teach a fitness-themed class on a future episode of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.
Regardless of what Martin’s future is in the franchise, we’d be surprised if Michelle’s season was the last time we see him on television. We’re rooting for you, Martin!
Tune into The Bachelorette Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.