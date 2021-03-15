Here's How to Watch All 23 Marvel Movies Chronologically in Order of Story

Now, Marvel has begun Phase 4 of their movie/TV universe, which will continue to expand on old characters as well as introduce new ones.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has spanned more than 23 films in over a decade, connecting numerous comic book characters, standalone storylines, and events that culminated together to form major crossover movies and even spin-off shows that are now streaming on Disney Plus.

If you're late to the Marvel scene or wish to re-watch the films, which culminated the first three phases, keep reading to find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order of story as opposed to the order in which they came out.

"So Phase 4 is about beginnings, and Phase 4 is about learning new things about characters you already think you know like Black Widow, meeting incredible new characters like The Eternals and Shang-Chi, going on new adventures with Doctor Strange and Thor, and these Disney Plus shows which I promise will be spectacular and not what anybody's expecting," said Kevin Feige .

Here are the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in order of story (chronologically).

Though the first movie that was released by the MCU was Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr., you should not begin your MCU binge adventure there if you want to watch them in the order that they happen within the universe. To chronologically follow the timeline of events that transpired, you have to start with the "first Avenger" aka Captain America.

Captain America: The First Avenger follows the origin story of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) enlisting in World War II in 1945, his friendship with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) aka the Winter Soldier, and interacting with the Tesseract, which fans come to find out is the Space Stone (one of the six Infinity Stones).

Fast forward 50 years and Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becomes one of the most powerful beings in the galaxy in the '90s. Watch Captain Marvel second. Next, follow Tony Stark's journey of becoming Iron Man which is said to take place in 2010, and watch the first Iron Man. The timeline of events continues with Iron Man 2 and Thor, which both take place in 2011.

Though fans may be wondering why Mark Ruffalo did not star in the standalone Hulk film, viewers can watch Edward Norton become the big green guy. Then, we finally watch these characters' storylines collide in The Avengers (2012). Then, our favorite heroes continue to deal with the events that transpired in New York City in Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World, set in 2013.

Another character that is forced to confront his past is Captain America. Captain America: The Winter Soldier brings Cap's BFF Bucky back into his life and the world of the MCU. During the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy is simultaneously taking place. The follow-up film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 takes place just a few months after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Continuing on your Marvel journey, watch Earth's mightiest heroes team up for Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man, which take place in 2015. These set up the events for the final films in the Infinity Saga. Marvel brings together a slew of characters in Captain America: Civil War (2016), the next movie.

Next on your list should be Spider-Man: Homecoming. which follows Peter Parker learning to become an "Avenger" and honing in his hero skills. That same year (2016) is when the Black Panther takes place and T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) defends his throne and opens up the borders of Wakanda. Next, watch the origin story of Dr. Strange from 2017 and Thor: Ragnarok.

Prior to Thanos coming to Earth and the inevitable "snap" taking place, the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp transpire. These films in the comic book universe led up to the big moment when the heroes face off against Thanos. Watch the Avengers attempt (and fail) to save billions of people all over the galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War.

